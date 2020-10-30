Nonspecific Editions
October 30, 2020 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged adaptations, Authors, Books, Cartoons, Classics, Comics, editions, Fiction, Funny, Humor, Humour, Literature, nonspecific, Novels, Reading, Writers | 8 Comments
8 Responses
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
buy me a coffee
support wrong hands
Wrong Hands is on GoComics!
Wrong Hands greeting cards available from U Studio!
-
-
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog Stats
- 6,795,291 hits
Top Posts & Pages
Archives
Meta
This made me laugh, as it is so appropos. I’ll leave another comment when I get a round tuit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One Possibly Flew Over Some Bird’s Nest.
Dombey and Offspring.
The Fruit of Mild Annoyance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nicely done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d buy them and show them off in my book case in the living room.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe I should produce a line of alternate dust jackets.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could be a bestseller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not in the Vicinity of the Madding Crowd.
Catcher in the Grain
Lord of Some Jewelry
Some Distance Under the Sea
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautifully vague!
LikeLike