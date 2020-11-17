November 17, 2020 by Wrong Hands
Thanks for saving me the time to watch this classic.
Now I understand I once was him but the man did not leave, he died in an accident.
Of all the blogs in all the towns in all the world, yours was the one that made me laugh.
Perfect comment!
Here’s lookin’ at you, kid! 🙂
😉
But what happen to Sam?
Did he ever learn another tune?
Inquiring minds want to know.
Sam actually knew quite a few tunes.
And he composed scores under the alias of “Max Steiner,” too!
Haha. I think he started playing death metal.
Then he went out drinking with the inspector. You forgot the happy ending.
Take time to laugh. If you don’t, you’ll regret it. Maybe not right away. but soon, and for the rest of your life.
The start of a beautiful friendship,
Yea
And they rounded up the usual suspects!
LOLOLOL!
Only thing you left out was one of the famous quotes. “Here’s lookin at you, kid.” or “We’ll Always Have Paris.” etc.
Too many iconic quotes from that film.
