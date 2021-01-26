January 26, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Art, Artists, Cartoons, Comics, creative, creativeprocess, creativity, Funny, GivingUpTheGhost, Humor, Humour, Ideas, imagination, tweets, Twitter, uncreative, Writing | 4 Comments
I feel you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How sad…
Not sad. Just the part of the process we all love to hate.
Oh yes, the cycle of writing. Never give up.
Comments RSS
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 19,713 other followers
Email Address:
Follow
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog at WordPress.com.
WPThemes.
I feel you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How sad…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sad. Just the part of the process we all love to hate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes, the cycle of writing. Never give up.
LikeLiked by 1 person