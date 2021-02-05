February 5, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Camping, Cartoons, Comics, discontent, English, Funny, Grammar, Humour, Language, Outdoors, Phonics, Teaching, Wordplay, Words
I was hoping more people commented here.
Maybe now, more will!
I wanted to say something clever 2 hrs ago but hadn’t an idea.
As a non-native speaker it’s not that easy 🙂
Maybe it will become more in tents.
Was that in-tent-ional?
Ah…. Here’s the comment section.
I was afraid I was going to have to live without SusanSunshine’s punny comments.
Is the discontent available for our winter?
Absolutely. And we’ll all be the richard for it!
Ouch! 🙂
He might be less discontent If the heat was intents instead of outside.
Laugh at yourself daily. Enjoy your life
Is discontent the tent for ex-cons?
OK, nevermore to be on GoComics … evermore to read you here! 😀 … works for me.
Pretty intents if you ask me…
