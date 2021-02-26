Crossover Movies
February 26, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Like this:
Like Loading...
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged animated, Cartoons, Cinema, Comics, Crossover Movies, crossovers, Entertainment, Films, Funny, Humor, Humour, Motion Pictures, Movies, pix, Pop Culture, posters | 7 Comments
There’s Something About Mary Poppins.
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Jurassic World.
Sex and the Citizen Kane.
Dial M for Murder on the Orient Express.
The Thin Man Called Horse.
A Hard Day’s Night of the Demon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
All good!! I may have to borrow a couple.
LikeLike
Help yourself! A couple more:
Picnic at Hanging Rock School.
Empire of the Sundance Kid.
Dirty Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fantastic!
LikeLike
Calmgrove has the same great mind like you!
LikeLike
These are GREAT! You write the most intelligent comic out there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks so much! I wish you were my publisher.
LikeLike