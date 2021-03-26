Doctor Doolittle talks to the animals
March 26, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Like this:
Like Loading...
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Animals, Books, Cartoons, Comics, Communication, Doctor Doolittle, Freud, Funny, Humor, Humour, Literature, Medicine, Movies, Plato, Psychology, veterinarians, Zoology | 8 Comments
That Dr. Doolittle!
Frankly, I think he’s quite a quack.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Touche!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a book called Platon and Platypus walk into bar (understanding philosophy through jokes) – so others talk to/with animals too.
I didn’t get a jota more intelligent by reading, I guess philosophy is just not for me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I used to talk to my cat. He rarely agreed with me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine are very talkative but we also barely agree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would never discuss Freud with a goose their words are fowl. A cat is better for such Mew-sings
,
,
,,
Fact, Laughing cures many diseases
LikeLike
There’s a joke to fit in about the goose that laid the Golden Freud Egg but I seem to have fowled that one up…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Freud eggs and bacon? Ego frozen waffles?
LikeLiked by 1 person