Jukebox Shakespeare
April 2, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Clever!
LOL – one of your best EVER! 8-D 8-D 8-D
Thanks!
Wish I could listen to the selections while I looked. Shakespeare gets another boost and so do I. Thanks!
I agree about this being one of the best ever. I don’t even have anything to add, LOL.
Another great one John; I love when you make me think. Here’s another:
Taming of the Shrew: Under my Thumb – Rolling Stones
That’s excellent! I may have to start thinking about a part 2.
Great one, John!
“As You Like It” – A Boy Named Sue
or Twelfth Night
