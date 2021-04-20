rock of ages
April 20, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Wouldn’t the older rock be the smaller rock?
Hmm…I think we need a geologist to chime in on this one.
For the joke, the visual inference of old-large/young-small works . . .
. . . but I read somewhere that rocks erode over time. Something about wind, rain, and people banging them together.
. . . hey! Another idea for rock of ages; a caveman using a drum set made of rocks. It might be difficult to draw but perhaps it would get the same notoriety as “Cow Tools”.
But these can’t be rocks of ages…I see no clefts in which I can hide myself!
