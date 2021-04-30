Why the literary chicken crossed the road
April 30, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Austen, Authors, Books, Bronte, Cartoons, Classics, Comics, Dickens, Funny, Hemingway, Humour, JohnAtkinson, Joyce, Literary, Literature, Reading, Teaching, Woolf, WrongHands | 4 Comments
4 Responses
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Support Wrong Hands
Buy me a coffee!
Wrong Hands greeting cards available from U Studio!
-
-
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog Stats
- 7,157,254 hits
Top Posts & Pages
Archives
Meta
Spot on with these various authors 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clancy: To spy on the Russian chickens.
King: To get away from the chicken-killing monster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I figured this needed some popular bestselling authors as balance!
LikeLiked by 1 person