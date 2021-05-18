the lesser of two
May 18, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Like this:
Like Loading...
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Cartoons, Comics, Daredevil, Eval Kneivel, Fossils, Funny, Geology, History, Humor, Humour, Life, Natural History, Nature, Origins, Paleontology, prehistory, Primeval, WrongHands | 7 Comments
Love it! How daring 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where’s his star-spangled crash helmet?
LikeLiked by 2 people
With a tip o’ the hat to Russell Crowe in the movie, Master and Commander, citing the “Lesser of two weevils!”
JC
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now we know what goes on in the head of bugs/creepy crawlies. If that were only the worst…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You made me laugh out loud Thanks
;;
;;
;;
Folks are watching. Be the one who’s Laughing
LikeLiked by 1 person
[…] wronghands […]
LikeLike