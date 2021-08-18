Happy Anniversary! And thank you for brightening my days… Keep up the great work!
Il giorno mer 18 ago 2021 alle ore 11:16 Wrong Hands ha scritto:
> Wrong Hands posted: ” Ten years ago today I launched Wrong Hands on > WordPress and posted my very first cartoon. Nearly seven hundred cartoons > and 7.3 million visitors later, still going strong. Just thought I should > acknowledge the anniversary. ” >
John, you typed “thanks” a bunch of times already, so I’m going to turn it around and say THANK YOU, for providing a decade of laughter. Yours continues to be one of the most intelligent comics anywhere.
Happy anniversary!
Thanks! It really crept up on me.
Congratulations, John! 👍
Thanks so much!
Happy Anniversary!
Thanks! I actually had no idea until WordPress notified me.
If you’re done with the ship, I wouldn’t mind using it for a bit.
Congratulations.
It’s all yours!
Congratulations. Your site is one of my favorites.
Thanks! More to come…
Congratulations! I really like your cartoons. They are among my very favorites.
Thanks Herb!
Happy blogiversary. It is a pleasure to see your cartoons.
Thanks Charles!
Love your work! So many of your cartoons are great to use with students. I share them with kids and colleagues as often as I can. :-). Happy anniversary, and many more!
Thanks so much Lynn. Keep sharing!!
Wow ! Congratulations 🎉
Love your material – please keep on for at least another ten years…
Thanks Amy. I’ll do my best.
At least 10 more years!!!
Congratulations!
👵🏻💜🦜 Joy Hamilton, Lady of Dunans
Let’s restore a castle! — T-shirt
Congratulations – I am so glad I stumbled into your world one day!
As am I!
Woohoo!
Congratulations, keep up the great work!!!
Thanks!
Glad you’re still at it. I often read your posts to my hubby, who also enjoys them. I really like your first one, off brand or not.
I mostly watch them at work and instead of forwarding them to my hubby I print them and bring them home if I think will have a good laugh too.
Thanks for all of your support over the years. I have no plans to pack it in.
Félicitations, Llongyfarchiadau, Complimenti and Jubilations to you! Here’s to the next decade and yon…
Thanks very much and thanks for your support!
Wow! That’s quite a milestone! Congrats!
Thanks!
Thanks so much!
Congratulations John, Here are three of my favorites!! Keep up your great work. Robert Bostickhttps://www.humorpoint.com/
Wow! 10 years & still going. Shows the effort.
Best wishes,
Tanishq.
Thanks!
Happy anniversary and thank you for so many hillariously funny, creative, unique and smart cartoons. Martina from Switzerland
Martina Monti via iPhone
Thanks so much Martina!
10 years, wow! I think I will be spending time trawling through your archives. I’ll leave them neat and tidy.
Haha. Yes and if you could maybe vacuum a bit it would be appreciated.
I’ll take the dust cloth too.
Much appreciated!
We would miss your quality content if you were not blogging!
Thanks for your support through the years!
Congrats! We need your humor, especially in these crazy hard times. Thank you! Jane
Congrats! We need your humor, especially in these crazy hard times. Thank you! Jane
Our new book is available at BSTATE.com
Thanks Jane!
Congrats on 10 years and LOTS of cartoons! That’s a great deal of idea generating and drawing those ideas. I hope you do more than acknowledge the milestone. Perhaps raise a fine flute of Champagne?
Perhaps. At the moment I’m watching TV and eating a pop tart.
John, you typed “thanks” a bunch of times already, so I’m going to turn it around and say THANK YOU, for providing a decade of laughter. Yours continues to be one of the most intelligent comics anywhere.
I’ll try not to say…well that word. I greatly appreciate your sentiment!
You are the best! Congratulations!
You are the best! Congratulations!
Congratulations, and what great 10 years it has been. Thank you for keeping us laughing in the most intelligent fun way! Keep it going please.
