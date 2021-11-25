Thanksgiving Seating Chart
November 25, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Cartoon, Chart, Comic, Cooking, Diets, Dinner, Dogs, Eating, Family, Food, Funny, Holidays, Humour, John Atkinson, Seating, Thanksgiving, Turkey, Wrong Hands
No wonder so many people find the holidays stressful! I’d tell them to make their own damn food. 🤣🤣🤣 Happy Thanksgiving!
Happy Thanksgiving to you!
The Dog! Clearly the most deserving guest on this seating chart!
He will for sure eat the most!
Love the dog! Happy Thanksgiving.
Isn’t ‘paleo’ something to do with bulls?
You would think…
You forgot the pescetarian. And shouldn’t there be designations for vaccinated and not vaccinated?
so much to include. Need a bigger table next year.
Next year – Venn diagrams (I luved those) and room for devices for watching football or alternately shopping those sweet Black Friday Deals!
Ah, yes. Noted.
So what’s on the Menu?! Hope Mom is not the Chef as she would never actually sit down with those requirements. Surprisingly, the Boozer is the least demanding…18 year old Single Malt?
To accommodate everyone (except the dog) she would need to serve nothing. And if the boozer gets his/her way, everyone will be too plastered to eat.
