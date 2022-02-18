Novel Crossovers: Stephen King Lear
February 18, 2022 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Authors, Books, Cartoons, Classics, Comics, crossovers, Funny, Humor, John Atkinson, King Lear, Literature, Novels, Reading, Shakespeare, Stephen King, Wrong Hands | 4 Comments
4 Responses
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Support Wrong Hands
Buy me a coffee!
Wrong Hands greeting cards available from U Studio!
-
-
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog Stats
- 7,680,148 hits
See Wrong Hands on GoComics
Top Posts & Pages
Archives
Meta
Good one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds legit
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they lived happily ever after, once upon a time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“lived”? Not really.
LikeLike