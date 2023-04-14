Dada did it again!
Hair- larious!!!
I think Futurism is the best lewk. I see it unfolding on its own.
Constructivist looks like a mobile floating above a three stooges haircut.
So cool to do these IRL. Would any of the “hair” change colour depending on the ambient air temp?!
The post modernism one could fall into early pop art like Robert Rauschenberg or some of the others. A lot of modern art is like that. Being literal but not.
I feel like post modernism would be some heavily political piece with a floating wig or something.
Overall, this slaps and I love it.
True. Postmodernism can certainly embody any of the the other movements (with a twist). I opted for a less political and more literal interpretation.
I can see why. Yours is still accurate and very creative. Actually, one of the better and more varied versions.
Pointillism forever!
I like that Conceptual 🙂
Another gem!
Tricky trichological concept art with nary a parting in sight – bravo!
I would applaud anyone attempting some of these IRL.
Yes. Challenge accepted!!!
Then you haven’t clocked Gigi Hadid for Vogue Italia August 2022… that lewks like your Pop Art but with dark roots. Lotsa hair to get up there!
Next…
So the “Bart Simpson” is in-vogue?
I love the post modernism. Think that’s mine, LOL! I believe I’ve seen guys in those impressionism styles!!
I have the postmodern one sitting on my dresser.
These are great! so creative…………………………
Thanks!
