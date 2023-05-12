May 12, 2023 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged AI, Artificial Intelligence, Computers, Fashion, Hats, Humor, John Atkinson, Robots, Sci-fi, Science, Science Fiction, Shopping, Technology, Webcomic, Wrong Hands | 12 Comments
Bargain!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A sale is a sale, even in some dystopian future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad to see yankee thriftiness survived The Change…
The robot on the left likes to wear hats, just like me! Kudos for good sartorial choices, though I think I have better taste in headgear (e.g., Indiana Jones fedora, not shown in my avatar)!
Can’t go wrong with Indy’s fedora!
Some things never change.
The heart wants what the heart wants… Is it those pesky human engrams of hunter gatherer lurking?!
Quite the feat keeping it away from the antenae and balanced on that one wheel rollé!
And I thought it was a bowler! It is distinguished nonetheless.
Thoughtful but resistance is futile.
i hope there are more parts in this series
Three more to come. Maybe more in the future. Glad you’re enjoying it.
Yes! A bargain makes us all make strange decisions.
My paisley vest and bright red cardigan can testify to that!
Nice to know that AI will be unnecessarily verbose humans with sci-fi robot bodies.😂 Would they still be as discriminatory?
Comments RSS
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Subscribe
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Create a free website or blog at WordPress.com.
WPThemes.
Bargain!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A sale is a sale, even in some dystopian future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad to see yankee thriftiness survived The Change…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The robot on the left likes to wear hats, just like me! Kudos for good sartorial choices, though I think I have better taste in headgear (e.g., Indiana Jones fedora, not shown in my avatar)!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t go wrong with Indy’s fedora!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some things never change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The heart wants what the heart wants… Is it those pesky human engrams of hunter gatherer lurking?!
Quite the feat keeping it away from the antenae and balanced on that one wheel rollé!
And I thought it was a bowler! It is distinguished nonetheless.
Thoughtful but resistance is futile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i hope there are more parts in this series
LikeLiked by 2 people
Three more to come. Maybe more in the future. Glad you’re enjoying it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! A bargain makes us all make strange decisions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My paisley vest and bright red cardigan can testify to that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice to know that AI will be unnecessarily verbose humans with sci-fi robot bodies.😂 Would they still be as discriminatory?
LikeLiked by 1 person