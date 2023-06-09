CSI: Regency Ball
June 9, 2023 by Wrong Hands
Will DCI Austen be showing up in the next episode? She’s my favorite character in CSI: Regency….
She’s the best!
Clever👏
Imagine if faux pas’s were treated like this…
Pre-crime in the Regency period..
Bum bum..
That truly is a heinous crime. Right up there with stealing a loaf of bread, for which you could be hanged!
…and hunted down for the rest of your life because you took said bakery product.
He chuckled into his handkerchief
