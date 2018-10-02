October 2, 2018 by Wrong Hands
Hey what about the Arc de Triumph? It’s a monument in Paris built to honor a British car… or was it a motorcycle? Either way, the Arc, the car and the motorcycle all looked great but leaked oil.
I hear ya, but the problem is “arc” vs. “ark”.
Oh! I just thought it was the funny way the French spell everything.
Heck, I was on a train in France when the conductor began announcing the next town as “Day Twa, Day Twa”
And it was Detroit.
It is bad when you can’t even spell or pronounce the name of your own towns.
Haha. Amazing!
I seriously hope Almost Iowa was just kidding. Good one today. Think I’ll forward to my priest. 🙂
The Old Testament would certainly have been more entertaining had the Israelites carried around an Aardvark of the Covenant.
Maybe in reboot.
Just imagined an image of Gorbachow… Birthm
