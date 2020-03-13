March 13, 2020 by Wrong Hands
Love this!!! 😂
Sent from my iPhone
Will try to get rid of the flu this way.
Doubtful…but you will get rid of Duncan.
Good one, and so timely. If you could only shout viruses and germs off.
