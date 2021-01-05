things yet to be politicized
January 5, 2021 by Wrong Hands
Posted in Cartoon | Tagged Awareness, Cartoons, Civics, Comics, Funny, Government, Humor, Humour, Issues, Lifestyle, Media, News, partisan, politicized, Politics, Social Media | 6 Comments
6 Responses
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
buy me a coffee
support wrong hands
Wrong Hands is on GoComics!
Wrong Hands greeting cards available from U Studio!
-
-
Like Wrong Hands on Facebook
Blog Stats
- 6,935,695 hits
Top Posts & Pages
Archives
Meta
Voles are just a conspiracy by Big Mammal. Has anyone actually seen one?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you sure unicorns haven’t been politicized? I mean, there are claims they are extinct, and surely there must be some uproar over that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll have to check into that and get back to you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both unicorns and voles have been politicized. Dragons have been trying to push them out for years. It’s part of Trumps second term platform
Make a resolution to Laugh
LikeLike
I think the Scottish managed to politicize the unicorn a long time ago. Maybe too long ago.
LikeLike
https://www.scotsman.com/arts-and-culture/why-unicorn-scotlands-national-animal-1489215
LikeLike