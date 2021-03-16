You aren’t a farm boy are you? I’m not either, but I married the proverbial “farmer’s daughter”. There’s ‘silo’, ‘pole barn’ (tractor garage), and ‘farm house’ “properties”. You could also have ‘combine’, they’re bigger than some buildings I’ve seen. And of course lots of “Chance” cards; every year starts by going unimaginably deep in debt on the ‘chance’ that the yield and the commodity prices cover the debt and feed you for another year.
And “Cow Patties, return to Go.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and flies, lots and lots of flies
LikeLiked by 2 people
You aren’t a farm boy are you? I’m not either, but I married the proverbial “farmer’s daughter”. There’s ‘silo’, ‘pole barn’ (tractor garage), and ‘farm house’ “properties”. You could also have ‘combine’, they’re bigger than some buildings I’ve seen. And of course lots of “Chance” cards; every year starts by going unimaginably deep in debt on the ‘chance’ that the yield and the commodity prices cover the debt and feed you for another year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Busted! I’m a city boy through and through.
LikeLike
I’m sure there has to be a cow in there somewhere?
Laughter can move mountains
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is. Right smack dab in the middle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But I thought you should be able to buy the cow
LikeLike