January 14, 2020 by Wrong Hands
No, no…THAT OTHER ONE!
Exactly
Lots of them and many more in my Grandpa’s working room – orderd by sort.
Lots of them in my kitchen drawer randomly strewn about.
Nailed it! 🙂
Me: I’ll buy 1/4 kg of this one, and 1/4 kg of this other one. Ow, they’re the same type?
